ESA has teamed up with Xbox and the epic space game Starfield for a spacesuit design competition that is out of this world.

Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators behind Skyrim and Fallout 4. Gamers from around the world were excited to jump into this interstellar universe rich with adventure, peril, and excitement. To kick off a new year of Starfield adventures, Xbox has joined forces with ESA to give Starfield fans around the world a chance to win the spacesuit of their dreams, in real life, in addition to other incredible Xbox prizes.

Space is an unforgivingly harsh place. There's no air to breathe, it can be super-hot or freezing and there's hazardous stuff like radiation and high-speed meteoroids to watch out for. To survive, ESA astronauts wear a spacesuit to protect them.
The competition runs from 24 January to 24 February 2024, challenging fans to design a spacesuit that represents their own individuality. To enter, head to the competition website, check you are eligible to enter, then register and submit your entry.

All the entries will be judged by a panel including representatives from ESA. Prizes for the winner of the competition include a fabricated and wearable version of their spacesuit design, plus an Xbox Series X console and a limited edition Starfield wireless headset and controller.

ESA hopes that this competition helps to spread awareness the challenges of space exploration across the gaming community, inspiring the next generation of space explorers. We wish all the budding spacesuit designers out there good luck and "for all, into the Starfield!"

