The place to film 'space'

It's 'Lights, camera and... action!' for ESA as the agency launches Film ESA, a dedicated film location guide.

For the 2019 movie Proxima, a 60-strong crew filmed at ESA's European Astronaut Centre

Film ESA is a photographic portfolio showcasing exterior and interior locations at ESA establishments for use as authentic space settings by filmmakers.

Produced by ESA's Branding and Partnerships Office in close cooperation with colleagues from all ESA establishments, Film ESA was launched on 19 February 2024 and is available for download from the ESA Brand Centre.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher has been behind Film ESA from the outset and commented on its launch, "Movies reach huge audiences. Putting ESA up on the big screen raises awareness of ESA as part of the reality of space today. Filmmakers help share our passion for space with the general public, through movies, TV and video games."

ESA locations provided a convincing backdrop for the family sci-fi movie Wow! Message from Outer Space, released in 2023

For the movie, TV and gaming industries, ESA's real-world space locations provide an authentic way to add ready-made realism to their productions. The range of locations offered provide a huge range of real space settings, including mission control rooms, astronaut training facilities, launchpads, high-tech science labs and more.

To find out more about filming at ESA download the Film ESA portfolio from the ESA Brand Centre, or contact ESA using the online contact form.

