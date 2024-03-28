ESA title
ESA X Samsung Galaxy Time new watch face
Agency

Time to see the bigger picture

28/03/2024 1132 views 8 likes
ESA / About Us / Branding and Partnerships

ESA has teamed up with Samsung to launch the first watch face for our Solar System.

As people across Europe switch over to summertime on 31 March 2024 and reset their clocks and watches, Samsung launches Galaxy Time: a new watch face with more exciting settings to adjust. Such as displaying the time on any of the neighbouring planets in our Solar System!

Galaxy Time is the result of a collaboration between Samsung and ESA. Designed to bring a new experience of time and space to users, it provides wearers with a range of out-of-this-world features. Not only can you tell the time on Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, but you can see their exact positions and distances thanks to real-time data from ESA.

With the new watch face, users can select a dial for any of the planets in our Solar System.
With the new watch face, users can select a dial for any of the planets in our Solar System.

Mario Winter, Vice President Marketing Samsung Electronics Germany, reflected on this technical wizardry, "Together with ESA, one of the largest players in space travel, we have developed a watch face that offers Samsung Galaxy users a new and unique way to explore our Solar System."

To ensure maximum accuracy, Samsung worked closely with ESA experts. They helped with all the facts and stats, including calculating the time on planets with different lengths of day to Earth. For example, a day on Venus is 243 Earth days long! Of course, the Galaxy Time also lets you tell the time on Earth, too.

Galaxy Time features a separate dial for each planet, each with fact-packed screens to swipe between. These show local time on your chosen planet, plus other fascinating facts, such as the number of moons it has, and even what the seasonal weather is like.

For ESA's Branding and Partnerships Office, the unveiling of the new Galaxy Time watch face is a great opportunity to get people thinking about space and to raise awareness of the agency. ESA hopes that it will give people a fresh perspective on our planet and a more direct connection with space.

The new Galaxy Time watch face is available from 31 March 2024 in Germany. Space fans who want to wear their passion for space on their sleeve can find out more from the German Google Play store.

Related Links

Focus on
Branding and Partnerships
Agency

Branding and Partnerships

Open item
Focus on

ESA Brand Centre

Discover the ESA brand, with guidelines and downloadable assets, such as logos. Plus explore ESA brand licensing, co-branding and merchandising.

Open
Story
ESA X Samsung Galaxy Time new watch face
Agency

Time to see the bigger picture

28/03/2024 1132 views 8 likes
Read
Story
ESA X TAMMAM space scarves collection
Agency

Save the planet in style

28/11/2023 930 views 6 likes
Read
Story
Omega Marstimer Watch
Agency

Testing time for Mars

29/09/2022 11852 views 110 likes
Read
Story
Watches from the ESA and Swatch X You collection
Agency

ESA and Swatch: a stellar partnership

04/10/2023 28891 views 77 likes
Read
Story
Speedmaster Skywalker X-33
Science & Exploration

ESA and Omega: a watch for astronauts

12/12/2014 40217 views 158 likes
Read
Story
Thomas Pesquet in Stade Toulousain rugby shirt
Agency

Stade Toulousain reaches for the stars with Proxima shirt

08/12/2020 3619 views 44 likes
Read
Story
Ravensbourne design for Couture in Orbit
Science & Exploration

Christian Lagerwaard: bridging fashion and hi-tech

25/05/2016 1779 views 11 likes
Read
Story
Couture in Orbit - Milan
Applications

Couture in Orbit – space for smart wearable solutions

04/05/2016 2839 views 1 likes
Read
Story
Fashion design
Science & Exploration

Couture in Orbit: technical and fabric sponsors

02/05/2016 2134 views 8 likes
Read
Story
Astronauts' dressing room
Science & Exploration

Couture in Orbit: from spacewalk to catwalk

03/12/2015 8740 views 54 likes
Read
Story
Sketching out clothes
Science & Exploration

The future of fashion with couture in orbit

02/05/2016 8275 views 76 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Space in your wardrobe?

28/03/2003 6156 views 3 likes
Read