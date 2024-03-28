Agency Time to see the bigger picture 28/03/2024 1132 views 8 likes

ESA has teamed up with Samsung to launch the first watch face for our Solar System.

As people across Europe switch over to summertime on 31 March 2024 and reset their clocks and watches, Samsung launches Galaxy Time: a new watch face with more exciting settings to adjust. Such as displaying the time on any of the neighbouring planets in our Solar System!

Galaxy Time is the result of a collaboration between Samsung and ESA. Designed to bring a new experience of time and space to users, it provides wearers with a range of out-of-this-world features. Not only can you tell the time on Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, but you can see their exact positions and distances thanks to real-time data from ESA.

With the new watch face, users can select a dial for any of the planets in our Solar System. Mario Winter, Vice President Marketing Samsung Electronics Germany, reflected on this technical wizardry, "Together with ESA, one of the largest players in space travel, we have developed a watch face that offers Samsung Galaxy users a new and unique way to explore our Solar System." To ensure maximum accuracy, Samsung worked closely with ESA experts. They helped with all the facts and stats, including calculating the time on planets with different lengths of day to Earth. For example, a day on Venus is 243 Earth days long! Of course, the Galaxy Time also lets you tell the time on Earth, too.

Galaxy Time features a separate dial for each planet, each with fact-packed screens to swipe between. These show local time on your chosen planet, plus other fascinating facts, such as the number of moons it has, and even what the seasonal weather is like.

For ESA's Branding and Partnerships Office, the unveiling of the new Galaxy Time watch face is a great opportunity to get people thinking about space and to raise awareness of the agency. ESA hopes that it will give people a fresh perspective on our planet and a more direct connection with space.

The new Galaxy Time watch face is available from 31 March 2024 in Germany. Space fans who want to wear their passion for space on their sleeve can find out more from the German Google Play store.