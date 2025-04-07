ESA shares space proposals with industry

Europe’s space industry gathered at the European Space Agency (ESA) in the Netherlands on 3–4 April to gain insights into the future of space in Europe.

The agency is gearing up for its Council Meeting at Ministerial Level (CM25) in Germany later this year. This is when key decisions will be taken that will shape the future of Europe's space ambitions into the next decade and underpin the goals described in ESA’s long-term Strategy 2040.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher welcomed 530 participants including industry representatives from startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, midcaps and large system integrators, as well as Delegates from ESA Member States, Associate States and Cooperating States.

“Space is fundamental for economic growth, scientific advancement, national security, and societal resilience. Not coincidentally, we are currently witnessing a growing recognition of the importance of space across Europe. ESA, European industry, ESA Member States, and the European Commission must unite and position collectively to ensure long-term autonomy, global competitiveness, and sustainable growth. Strategy 2040 marked a significant milestone, with the next being CM25. Industry plays a crucial role in realising our ambitions over the coming decades,” he commented.

During this two-day event ESA directors presented programme proposals which are now being prepared for CM25 across the full range of activities of the Agency. The aim of the event was for ESA directors to communicate their current plans and considerations, highlight opportunities, answer questions and garner feedback from industry. This will help to consolidate proposals, support the decisions to be made at CM25, and improve the implementation after CM25.

The first day ended with a networking session.