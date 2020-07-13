ESA title
Cloud-free Europe
Join the third online Global Space Economic Workshop

13/07/2020
On 16 July at 10:00 BST / 11.00 CEST, join the third online Global Space Economic Workshop (GSEW) to find out how ESA and the European Investment bank group can facilitate access to financial tools for the European space industrial community to overcome the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Join the discussion on ESA web TV or ESA Space Economy.

This unprecedented situation has created huge challenges for society and the space sector, as many industries are impacted by these unpredictable challenges. ESA will present information on activities aimed to support industry during this crisis and the recovery period.

Programme (all times in CEST)

11:00–11:30 ESA – European Investment Fund SME Lending Platform
Institutional Business Development, European Investment Fund 
Jens Kauffmann, ESA Head of the SME and Industry Analytics Section
11:30–12:00 Financial Tools for the Recovery
Alain Godard, Chief Executive of European Investment Fund
Luca del Monte, ESA Head of Industrial Policy and SME Division

Recordings of the previous online sessions will be available soon: 3 July discussing ESA’s actions to support European resilience to the crisis in the field of healthcare, education and logistics and 9 July discussing the role of Earth observation in mitigating the COVID-19 crisis.

Mark your calendar for the final online GSEW event on 23 July when ESA will present a number of innovative projects within industry followed by an inspirational contribution from ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

View the complete programme, here.

