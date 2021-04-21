How can space support green financial innovation?

Space technologies and satellite applications are set to boost green financial innovation in Europe, creating jobs and boosting prosperity.

Discover how space can support the digitalisation and greening of the financial industry at a half-day online seminar to be held on Thursday 29 April from 09:00 CEST to 13:30 CEST.

Following the pandemic-induced economic crash, the European Commission has proposed a major recovery plan that incorporates an earlier initiative called the Green Deal, which aims to make Europe carbon neutral by 2050, alongside an effort for digital transformation.

The financial industry is responding by leveraging on space-enabled innovative technologies such as real-time data, blockchain and artificial intelligence to gain an edge over competitors.

Other innovations seek to direct financial resources into sustainable investments including green bonds. And environmental, social and corporate governance is becoming ever more important in investment decisions by companies.