How can space support green financial innovation?
Space technologies and satellite applications are set to boost green financial innovation in Europe, creating jobs and boosting prosperity.
Discover how space can support the digitalisation and greening of the financial industry at a half-day online seminar to be held on Thursday 29 April from 09:00 CEST to 13:30 CEST.
Following the pandemic-induced economic crash, the European Commission has proposed a major recovery plan that incorporates an earlier initiative called the Green Deal, which aims to make Europe carbon neutral by 2050, alongside an effort for digital transformation.
The financial industry is responding by leveraging on space-enabled innovative technologies such as real-time data, blockchain and artificial intelligence to gain an edge over competitors.
Other innovations seek to direct financial resources into sustainable investments including green bonds. And environmental, social and corporate governance is becoming ever more important in investment decisions by companies.
Representative from organisations including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the European Investment Bank, the United Nations and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development will take part in the event.
Josef Aschbacher, ESA’s Director General, will explain how ESA supports the commercialisation of space as part of his Agenda 2025 vision, in a session chaired by Donatella Ponziani, who leads the agency’s Downstream Gateway that aims to enable entrepreneurs to use space to realise their ideas.
The webinar will then consider the roles of industry and academia in the digitalisation and greening of finance, before examining how ESA can help in detail.
Regulators, policy makers, bankers, ratings agencies, insurers, academics, private companies and individuals are all welcome to register to attend the free event.