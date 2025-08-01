Celebrating 50 years of ESA at Open Days 2025

In 2025, the European Space Agency will host a series of Open Days across its major establishments in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. These events offer visitors a unique chance to step into the world of European space exploration, to discover our groundbreaking missions up close, meet the scientists, engineers and astronauts behind them, and take part in hands-on activities and immersive experiences.

As we celebrate ESA's 50th anniversary, the 2025 Open Days will be more than just showcases of cutting-edge technology and space science. They will highlight ESA’s impact on Europe’s prosperity, our technological leadership and our mission to inspire the next generation, with one clear goal: to elevate the future of Europe through the power of space.

A celebration across Europe

Each location will offer a distinct focus, reflecting the diversity of ESA’s activities:

12 September – ESA ESOC, Darmstadt, Germany

Visitors will get exclusive access to ESA ESOC, Europe’s mission control centre, exploring how we turn visionary ideas into real missions. The event will feature live demonstrations, interactive exhibits and opportunities to meet the experts behind ESA's work. Guests will learn about satellite operations, interplanetary missions and technologies driving astronomy, planetary science, Earth observation and space safety.

Registration opens later this summer via ESOC Open Day 2025 page.

20 September – ESA Headquarters, Paris, France

Details to be announced soon.

Registration opens later this summer via HQ Open Day 2025 page.

26 September – ESA ESRIN, Frascati, Italy

ESA ESRIN, our establishment dedicated to Earth observation, will offer a unique experience with activities for all ages, including expert talks, interactive quizzes, educational workshops for children, telescope stargazing, model rocket launches and guided tours of Earth observation facilities. Visitors will learn how ESA’s work benefits life on Earth and supports space exploration.

Registration will be available starting in September via ESRIN Open Day 2025 page.

4 October – ESA ESAC, Villanueva de la Cañada, Spain

On this special day, ESA ESAC, our site in Spain, devoted to space science and astronomy will showcase the wonders of the cosmos, from black holes to exoplanets. Visitors will engage with astronomers and data specialists, and experience cutting-edge tools used to explore the Universe.

Registration for the ESAC Open Day 2025 will open in September via a special form that will be activated online.

11–12 October – ESA ESTEC, Noordwijk, Netherlands

The largest of all our sites, ESA ESTEC represents the technical heart of the agency. Over two full days, the event will offer people first-hand experience of the cutting edge of space science with the help of scientists, engineers, astronauts and space professionals.

Registration will be opened later this summer; keep an eye on this webpage and ESA social media for further details.

More details of each event - including planned activities and practical information - will be finalised and published later in August.