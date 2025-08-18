ESA title
Agency

ESA Open Days 2025

Your chance to meet the European Space Agency

ESA Open Days 2025

In 2025, the European Space Agency will host a series of Open Days across its major establishments in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. These events offer visitors a unique chance to step into the world of European space exploration, to discover our groundbreaking missions up close, meet the scientists, engineers and astronauts behind them, and take part in hands-on activities and immersive experiences. 

As we celebrate ESA's 50th anniversary, the 2025 Open Days will be more than just showcases of cutting-edge technology and space science. They will highlight ESA’s impact on Europe’s prosperity, our technological leadership and our mission to inspire the next generation, with one clear goal: to elevate the future of Europe through the power of space.

More details of each event - including planned activities and practical information - can be found below (please note that the programmes will be finalised soon).

ESA Open Days 2025

12 September - ESA ESOC, Darmstadt, Germany
20 September - ESA HQ, Paris, France
26 September - ESA ESRIN, Frascati, Italy
4 October - ESA ESAC, Villanueva de la Cañada, Spain
11-12 October - ESA ESTEC, Noordwijk, Netherlands

ESA Open Days 2025

Latest

Story
Agency

3, 2, 1... Ready, set, go for HQ Open Day Registration!

1915 views 6 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Save the date: ESA ESAC Open Day, 4 October 2025

29/07/2025 965 views 34 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Save the date: Open Day at ESA Headquarters, 20 September 2…

1246 views 1 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Tickets now available for ESA ESOC Open Day

18/08/2025 2290 views 7 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Register now: ESA Open Day at ESTEC 2025 for people with a …

18/08/2025 4010 views 4 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Save the date: ESA ESRIN Open Day, 26 September 2025

23/07/2025 453 views 4 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Save the date: ESA ESOC Open Day, 12 September 2025

30/06/2025 4045 views 108 likes
Read
Story
Agency

Save the date: ESA ESTEC Open Days 11-12 October 2025

01/04/2025 5170 views 68 likes
Read
  • Story
    Agency

    Celebrating 50 years of ESA at Open Days 2025

    01/08/2025 9533 views 155 likes
    Open item
    ESA Open Days 2025

See what's planned at each establishment

Highlight
Agency

ESOC, Germany - 12 September 2025

Open
Highlight
Agency

HQ, France - 20 September 2025

Open
Highlight
Agency

ESRIN, Italy - 26 September 2025

Open
Highlight
Agency

ESAC, Spain - 4 October 2025

Open
Highlight
Agency

ESTEC, Netherlands - 11&12 October 2025

Open