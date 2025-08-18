ESA Open Days 2025

In 2025, the European Space Agency will host a series of Open Days across its major establishments in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. These events offer visitors a unique chance to step into the world of European space exploration, to discover our groundbreaking missions up close, meet the scientists, engineers and astronauts behind them, and take part in hands-on activities and immersive experiences.

As we celebrate ESA's 50th anniversary, the 2025 Open Days will be more than just showcases of cutting-edge technology and space science. They will highlight ESA’s impact on Europe’s prosperity, our technological leadership and our mission to inspire the next generation, with one clear goal: to elevate the future of Europe through the power of space.

More details of each event - including planned activities and practical information - can be found below (please note that the programmes will be finalised soon).