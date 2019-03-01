ESA title
26543 views 263 likes
This is ESA is an illustrated guide to what ESA is and what we do. It shows a range of our activities and missions at the cutting edge of space design and technology, from making space safer to monitoring climate change and exploring our Solar System. Available in all Member State languages, the brochure comes with an attractive space poster – both can be downloaded here.

Czech
Danish
Dutch
English
Estonian
Finnish
French
German
Greek
Hungarian
Italian
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Romanian
Spanish
Swedish

Behind the scenes: poster

 

This is ESA's poster is the visual component of the brochure, which takes you on a journey through ESA’s activities, showcasing how ESA is making space work for the benefit of humankind. The poster encapsulates these achievements in one dynamic image. But integrating our diverse space activities, including past, present and future missions, into one cohesive colour poster was a challenge. In this interview, the poster’s designer explains how he achieved this and where he found his inspiration. Read more.

