ESA Highlights

Highlights 2020 Despite the challenges of 2020, ESA maintained its momentum on key missions and saw the launches of Solar Orbiter, Vega’s 16th flight and Sentinel-6, which are all covered in this full-colour publication. It was a good year for amazing space pictures, with unprecedented images of the Sun, selfies taken by BepiColombo as it swung by Earth and then Venus, as well as incredible images of deep space from Hubble, which marked its 30th anniversary. Highlights 2020 also includes in-depth articles on the evolution of Vega launchers, ESA’s telecoms Partnership Projects and our future space weather missions.

Highlights 2019 ESA reached some incredible milestones in this 12-month period and Luca Parmitano’s return to the Space Station was one of them. Many other projects also came to fruition in 2019. Some key highlights include completion of the first NASA Orion spacecraft, including ESA’s European Service Module; the first image of a Terrestrial Gamma Ray flash; and the first science results from the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter. ESA’s Space19+ Ministerial Council also took place at the end of 2019, confirming a high level of support for our future space programmes.

Highlights 2018 We started 2018 with new ideas and busy preparations for new missions. ESA also celebrated some past successes! Spring was packed with missions and more! Highlights included Gaia’s second data release and ESA Astronaut Alexander Gerst boarded the International Space Station for the second time. In summer we celebrated the 100th launch of Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport and ESA’s new wind-measuring satellite Aeolus got to work. Gerst returning to Earth after his Horizons mission was the perfect end to a year of incredible ESA achievements.