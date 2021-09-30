ESA Open Day on our Web TV
ESA Web TV is offering live coverage of events across ESA establishments during Sunday afternoon’s ESA Open Day.
Our tenth annual ESA Open Day takes place from 1300 –1600 CEST (1200 – 1500 BST). You can register to join until Saturday 1200 CEST (1100 BST), or else watch selected events via ESA Web TV.
Take a virtual tour across Europe. Start and end at ESTEC in the Netherlands, visit ECSAT in the UK, and ESRIN in Italy. See the Cryogenic Space Antenna Test Chamber, ESA’s 5G/6G Hub, and experience ESA’s Earth Observation Data through the unforgettable Phi Experience. We finish up our activities asking the question: could you drink your own pee in the form of tea? The latest space-based recycling technology lets people do just that.
Click here on Sunday to watch the schedule listed below.
|1330
|Live from ESA ESTEC in NL - The Lorentz cryogenic test chamber for space antennas, with ESA engineers Peter de Maagt, Paul Moseley & Luis Rolo
|1400
|Live from ESA ESCAT in UK – The future of Telecom: Virtual tour of our 5G/6G hub with ESA Graduate Trainee Zaina Rahman
|1430
|Live from ESA ESRIN in Italy - Explore ESA's Earth data visualisation Φ Experience with science communicator Fulvio Marelli
|1510
|Live from ESA ESTEC in NL - The future of recycling: From Pee to Tea with Peter Scheer, CEO Semilla Sanitation
This covers only one room from the full virtual ESA Open Day schedule, incorporating a live lobby as a starting point, leading to eight digital rooms in total including talks by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst and ESA space scientists, presentations on careers at ESA careers and the work of ESA Education, as well as the latest on Europe’s Navigation and Earth Observation activities. So for the full virtual ESA Open Day experience, please register here.