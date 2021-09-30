ESA Open Day on our Web TV

Our tenth annual ESA Open Day takes place from 1300 –1600 CEST (1200 – 1500 BST). You can register to join until Saturday 1200 CEST (1100 BST), or else watch selected events via ESA Web TV.

Take a virtual tour across Europe. Start and end at ESTEC in the Netherlands, visit ECSAT in the UK, and ESRIN in Italy. See the Cryogenic Space Antenna Test Chamber, ESA’s 5G/6G Hub, and experience ESA’s Earth Observation Data through the unforgettable Phi Experience. We finish up our activities asking the question: could you drink your own pee in the form of tea? The latest space-based recycling technology lets people do just that.

Click here on Sunday to watch the schedule listed below.