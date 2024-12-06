Agency Week in images: 02-06 December 2024 06/12/2024 422 views 12 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image from 21 November 2024 captures the first snow of the season over Denmark and southern Sweden. Close-up of galaxy distribution in the Spiderweb Protocluster (NIRCam, annotated) Sparking Ignis Hubble view of heart of quasar 3C 273 Proba-3 encapsulated Sentinel-1C radar satellite on its way to orbit Signs of the stellar lifecycle Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!