Agency Week in images: 02-06 September 2024 06/09/2024 143 views 8 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Sentinel-2C mission control team photo Sentinel-2C takes to the skies The Copernicus Sentinel-2B satellite captured this image over Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 2 September, just ahead of the Sentinel-2C launch. Lensed Question Mark Galaxy (NIRCam) Hera loaded on Antonov cargo aircraft for flight to USA Mars corona BepiColombo says goodbye to Mercury for the fourth time Power across the spectrum Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!