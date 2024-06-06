Agency Week in images: 03-06 June 2024 07/06/2024 149 views 4 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images European team confirms negative ions presence on the Moon Ribbon-cutting ceremony at ILA Space Pavilion 2024. Sentinel-5 in all its glory Ahead of World Ocean Day, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over the west of Grand Bahama Island, in the Bahamas. Hoisting SpaceCase SCX-01 ILA 2024 - New signatories to the Zero Debris Charter Ariane 6 first flight payloads moved to the encapsulation hall Steve’s twin captured by an all-sky digital camera First metal 3D printing on Space Station Announcing the Ariane 6 target launch date at ILA 2024 ESA and Vast memorandum signature at ILA A broad and narrow galactic view Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!