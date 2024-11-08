Agency Week in images: 04-08 November 2024 08/11/2024 509 views 18 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Moon waves goodbye to Hera Cristal satellite structure 3D-printed rovers play spot the ball The colours of autumn across the western border of North Macedonia and Greece are captured in this Copernicus Sentinel-2 image from 27 October 2024. Sentinel-1 derived map of flood affected urban area - Valencia, Spain Prometheus engine for Themis flight model during assembly Snow returns to Mount Fuji Galaxy light show Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!