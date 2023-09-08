Agency Week in images: 04-08 September 2023 08/09/2023 355 views 19 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images ESA project astronaut Sławosz Uznański from Poland inside the Columbus mockup at EAC. Artificial star X-ray mission lifts off to study high-energy Universe Hubble dispels dust to see a glittering globular cluster Final images of Aeolus during its brief phase as space debris Ariane 6 dress rehearsal Galactic isolation Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!