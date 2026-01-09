Agency Week in images: 05-09 January 2026 09/01/2026 1207 views 31 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Ariane 6 flight VA267 main stage in the launcher assembly building ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot training on EchoFinder‑2. Location of Cloud-9 Ice velocity on Jakobshavn Glacier in Greenland, 2014–2024 Tree planting for εpsilon Sextans A PAHs pull-out (NIRCam and MIRI image) Bird’s-eye view of a martian crater near Eumenides Dorsum This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on 6 January 2026, shows Amsterdam in the Netherlands blanketed in snow. Scientists identify 'Astronomy’s Platypus' with Webb Clearing of tropical forest in Peru 1995–2020 Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!