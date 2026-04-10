Agency Week in images: 06-10 April 2026 10/04/2026 746 views 23 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image captures an active lava flow on the Piton de la Fournaise volcano on Réunion Island. European engineers in the Orion Mission Evaluation Room at NASA's Johnson Space Center. European engineers in the Eagle mission control room at ESA's technical site in the Netherlands Orion and its European Service Module bringing the crew around the Moon and back to Earth Pointing in the (b)right direction ROSE-L radar wing deployment test success Graphene aerogels up close ESO's ELT telescope in the Atacama Desert, Chile Orion's European Service Module with engines and solar arrays on display Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!