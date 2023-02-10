Agency Week in images: 06-10 February 2023 10/02/2023 701 views 34 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Juice arrives in French Guiana Spirit of Artemis V Juice packed for transport to Europe's Spaceport Deadly wildfires continue to rage in south-central Chile destroying hundreds of thousands of hectares of land across the country. Satellite images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission on 4 February show the ongoing fires and heatwave in South America. Artemis II: main engine nozzle install Spokes spotted In Saturn's rings Sound test of Hera asteroid mission antenna Preparing to test Sentinel-4 Agricultural fields that surround the cities of Lund and Malmö in Sweden are pictured in this image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. Sentinel-1C in the anechoic chamber Can you spot it? Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!