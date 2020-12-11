Agency Week in images: 07 - 11 December 2020 11/12/2020 1025 views 26 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over Kyiv – the capital and most populous city of Ukraine. The images of Russia’s Ozero Nayval Lagoon and surrounding rivers show multiple views from Copernicus satellites Thomas Pesquet in Stade Toulousain rugby shirt Reentry of Hayabusa2's sample capsule One ring to bind them all ExoMars rover joins Kazachok platform Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!