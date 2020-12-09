ESA title
One ring to bind them all
One ring to bind them all

09/12/2020

A test segment of a launch interface ring – used to secure a satellite in place during its flight to orbit – produced by 3D printing of aluminum-magnesium-scandium alloy by laser melting deposition. It was made as part of an ESA project to improve this technique.

The Launch Interface Rings by Additive Manufacturing, LIRAM project took place with Belgian companies Sonaca, CRM and SIRRIS, supported through ESA’s General Support Technology Programme, readying promising technology for space and the open market, as part of ESA’s Advanced Manufacturing initiative.

As a follow-up, the production of a complete launch interface ring is planned for 2023.

