Agency Week in images: 08-12 September 2025

Part of the Gibson Desert in Western Australia is featured in this image, captured by the Φsat-2 mission in June 2025. Members of ESA's astronaut reserve during a parabolic flight campaign. Plato rotated upwards in the ESTEC clean tent Immense stellar jet in Milky Way outskirts Copernicus Sentinel-1D arrives in French Guiana Navigation workforce at 30 years of European satellite navigation From Antarctica's Concordia Station, the crew captured the 8 September 2025 total lunar eclipse, while ESA-sponsored doctor Nina Purvis studies human adaptation to extreme conditions for future Moon and Mars missions. Cloudy cluster