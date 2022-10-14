Agency Week in images: 10-14 October 2022 14/10/2022 958 views 47 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted early on Sunday morning, releasing huge plumes of smoke and a lava flow pouring into the sea. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captured this image of the aftermath less than five hours after the eruption. The Copernicus Sentinel-1C satellite at Thales Alenia Space’s plant in Cannes, France. Expedition 67 poses at dinner Mississippi River Terzan 1, take 2 Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!