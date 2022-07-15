Agency Week in images: 11-15 July 2022 15/07/2022 753 views 24 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images These Copernicus Sentinel-2 images, one year apart, show the area affected by wildfire around Las Batuecas - Sierra de Francia Nature Reserve near Salamanca in western Spain. Alaska wildfires Jupiter and Europa (NIRCam) commissioning image Ariane 6 central core verticalisation 11 July 2022 Rotterdam, Netherlands Webb's first images - highlights Portrait of a globular cluster Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!