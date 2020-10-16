Agency Week in images: 12-16 October 2020 16/10/2020 832 views 28 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images BepiColombo points to Venus Explore the data behind ESA’s Mars webcam The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over Zeeland – the westernmost province in the Netherlands. Third European Service Module structure Interact rover picking up geological sample Microwave lenses harnessed for multi-beam forming SEOSAT-Ingenio team in Kourou after countdown rehearsal Juice solar panels ready to turn into wings Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!