Agency Week in images: 13-17 April 2026 17/04/2026 419 views 15 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images This image from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captures the coast of Gabon in striking colours. FLEX shows off MTG-I2 in the cleanroom at Thales Mars Express captures dark ash covering Mars’s Utopia Planitia Phytoplankton bloom, Antarctica The perfect place for Celeste’s first navigation signal Paris, France Proba-3 images streamers in the Sun's outer atmosphere (corona) Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!