Agency Week in images: 13-17 July 2026 17/07/2026 410 views 11 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Artemis II astronauts visit the ESA workforce at ESTEC in the Netherlands. Mars Express image The MTG-I2 satellite has undergone a 'fit check' with its launch vehicle adapter to ensure that everything fits correctly before the actual launch Beta Pictoris system (NIRSpec IFU image and spectrum) Test firing at brand new green chemical propulsion lab FLEX and Sentinel-3 head to launch site The floor of Mars’s Kaiser Crater from above MTG-S1 Steering Committee This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image features part of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau in western Africa. From left to right, NASA astronauts Chrstina Koch, Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, with ESA's European Service Module team behind them at ESTEC. Omega Centauri Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!