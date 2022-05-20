Agency Week in images: 16-20 May 2022 20/05/2022 805 views 31 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Bonn, Germany A dazzling Hubble collection of supernova host galaxies Lunar eclipse captured by Samantha Cristoforetti aboard the International Space Station Samantha and Matthias with a SpaceX spacesuit in orbit The Sun’s composition Solar flare 2 March Solar Orbiter’s highest resolution image of the Sun’s south pole Danube Delta Hubble spies a glittering gathering of stars Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!