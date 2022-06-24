Agency Week in images: 20-24 June 2022 24/06/2022 286 views 12 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images BepiColombo surveys Mercury’s rich geology Working in the Cupola 22 June 2022: Flight VA257, Ariane 5's first launch of 2022, carried two telecommunications satellites, MEASAT-3d and GSAT-24 to geostationary transfer orbit from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana Vegetation fighting land degradation in Mongolia Space quartet Lake Balkhash, Kazakhastan Snapshot of a Massive Cluster ESA – made of people Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!