Agency Week in images: 22-26 July 2024 26/07/2024 728 views 19 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images This striking high-resolution image offers an in-depth view of central Paris, allowing you to explore and zoom into the city’s most captivating areas in exceptional detail. Panel discussion ‘Women in the space sector' Storm cloud west of Rome captured by EarthCARE Signature ceremony between ESA and Seamless Air Alliance Exoplanet Epsilon Indi Ab (MIRI image) Unloading Sentinel-2C An island universe Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!