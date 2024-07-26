Earth from Space: Paris in focus

This striking high-resolution image offers an in-depth view of central Paris, allowing you to explore and zoom into the city’s most captivating areas in exceptional detail.

Paris lies in the north-central part of France, spanning both banks of the Seine River, which is clearly visible winding through the image. From 26 July to 11 August 2024, the world’s attention will be focused on Paris as the city hosts the Olympic Games. The Paralympic Games will follow shortly after, from 28 August to 8 September.

The 30-cm resolution of this image is detailed enough to identify some of Paris’ world-famous landmarks and several Olympic venues, situated within a few kilometres of the Olympic Village at Saint-Denis, in the north of the city.

The oval shape of the Stade de France stands out at the top of the image, with the Aquatics Centre to its left, one of the two permanent venues constructed for the Games.

The Arc de Triomphe can be spotted easily near the centre-left of the image, standing at the centre of Place Charles de Gaulle, where 12 grand avenues converge to form a star.

South of the Arc de Triomphe, across the river, lies the rectangular Champ de Mars Park. At its northern end, the iconic Eiffel Tower is visible, casting its shadow to the northwest. Two temporary arenas have been built here to host a number of Olympic disciplines.

To the northeast lies the impressive Hôtel des Invalides, a complex that is home to museums and monuments related to French military history, as well as a hospital and a retirement home for veterans. On its north side is the Esplanade des Invalides, a vast open-air green space that will serve, among other activities, as the marathon finish line during the Olympics.

Towards the eastern end of the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, which stretches in a straight line from the Arc de Triomphe, are the Grand Palais and Place de la Concorde, both transformed into Olympic venues. The famous Jardin des Tuileries and the grounds of the sprawling Musée du Louvre are visible immediately to the left.

This image was acquired by the Pléiades Neo mission. This constellation is part of ESA’s Third Party Missions programme, which means ESA uses its multimission ground systems and expertise to acquire, process, distribute and archive data from a wide range of satellite missions developed and operated by other agencies.