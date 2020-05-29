Agency Week in images: 25-29 May 2020 29/05/2020 749 views 28 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images This false-colour image captured by Copernicus Sentinel-2 shows the extent of an ice jam on the Athabasca River in Canada - leading to the flooding of Fort McMurray. Candidate precursors of galaxy clusters as observed with the SPIRE instrument on ESA's Herschel space observatory This fully 3D-printed thrust chamber is built in just three parts and could power the upper stages of future rockets. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over part of Abu Dhabi – one of the seven emirates that constitute the United Arab Emirates (UAE). One large stellar latte to go The star cluster Westerlund 2 Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!