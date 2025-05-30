Agency Week in images: 26-30 May 2025 30/05/2025 520 views 14 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images The Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission shows us a rare, cloud-free view of Iceland captured on 17 May 2025. A glimpse of the distant past by Webb Following the arrival at Cape Canaveral in Florida, US, the Meteosat Third Generation Sounder satellite and the Copernicus Sentinel-4 instrument on board are currently being tested and prepared for launch, scheduled in July 2025. Lights and dust for a Moon shot ESA opened the European Space Deep-Tech Innovation Centre in Switzerland Parabolic flight campaign for Fly! Marking 50 years since the ESA Convention was opened for signature on 30 May 1975. Paired pinwheel seen solo Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!