Agency Week in images: 28 October - 01 November 2024 01/11/2024

The icy landscape of Ross Island in Antarctica is featured in this Copernicus Sentinel-2 image from 3 February 2024, during the austral summer.

ESA Astronaut Reserve training kicks off at EAC

AIS antennas installed on Copernicus Sentinel-1C

Webb and Hubble images overlapping

MetOp-SG-A1 in a horizontal position at Airbus

Spooky Earths seen by Hera's HyperScout

Spain is suffering its worst flood in decades after torrential rains struck the eastern province of Valencia. These satellite images vividly illustrate the dramatic transformation of the landscape.