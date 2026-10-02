Agency Week in images: 28 Sep - 2 Oct 2026 02/10/2026 99 views 3 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images IRIDE provides satellite data for Italy’s environmental, emergency and security services. Tiny thrusters 3D-printed in space EarthCARE distinguishes volcanic aerosols Astronauts meet meteorites Smile’s first ultraviolet image shows auroral substorm This false-colour, polarised image from Copernicus Sentinel-1 shows us the surface of the sea beneath the clouds, as seen by the satellite’s radar instrument. The sea conditions reflect the strong winds as Typhoon Surigae passes over. Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!