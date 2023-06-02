Agency Week in images: 29 May - 02 June 2023 02/06/2023 1147 views 51 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images European Service Module-2 on the move Global Mars in colour From the Chugach Mountains on the right to the Cook Inlet on the left, this Copernicus Sentinel-2 image features the varied landscape surrounding Anchorage, the largest and most populous city in the state of Alaska in the United States. Trial by sound Hubble explores explosive aftermath in NGC 298 Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!