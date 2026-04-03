Agency Week in images: 30 March - 03 April 2026 03/04/2026 1084 views 32 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images A silicon chip that can do it all Last glimpse of Smile The Artemis II rocket, with Orion and its European Service Module on top, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The Artemis II rocket, with Orion and its European Service Module on top, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. In an unusual perspective for an Earth-observing satellite, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captures this image of Earth’s only natural satellite. Comet 3I/ATLAS at 180 million km The image from Copernicus Sentinel-3 shows a Saharan dust storm over the Atlantic Ocean, with the Canary Islands visible off the coast of Morocco. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket lifts off carrying Celeste A pair of planet-forming discs Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!