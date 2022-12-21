Agency Year in images 2022 21/12/2022 1581 views 57 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Webb’s first deep field Ariane 6 fully stacked Cosmic Cliffs in Carina – NIRCam Jupiter showcases aurorae, hazes (NIRCam widefield view) BepiColombo surveys Mercury’s rich geology Data captured from space by Copernicus Sentinel-1 on 30 August was used to map the extent of flooding that is currently devastating Pakistan. The Po River, the longest river in Italy, is hitting record low water levels after months without heavy rainfall. This Copernicus Sentinel-2 animation reveals how the river has significantly shrunk between June 2020 and June 2022. Solar Orbiter’s space hedgehog Deep within the Sahara Desert lies one of the best-preserved craters on Earth. On Asteroid Day, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over the almost-perfectly circular Tenoumer Crater in Mauritania. Celebrating Hubble’s 32nd birthday with a galaxy grouping Land-surface temperature in Paris on 18 June 2022 Utopia Planitia on Mars The devil’s in the detail Radio eye on tree-counting Biomass ESA – made of people A spacewalk full of firsts Lunar science stirring on Mount Etna One small step for a robot European Service Module, Orion, Moon, Earth Aurorae In the Cupola Iberian Peninsula under the Moonlight Gearing up for the Moon MTG-I1 heads for orbit Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!