ESA title
A-68A in open waters
Applications

Giant A-68 iceberg three years on

10/07/2020 1595 views 61 likes
ESA / Applications / Observing the Earth / Copernicus / Sentinel-1

The colossus iceberg that split from Antarctica’s Larsen C ice shelf on 12 July 2017 is now in the open waters of the South Atlantic near the South Orkney Islands, about 1050 km from its birthplace. Having lost two chunks of ice, this record berg is a little less huge than it once was – and now that it is in rougher waters, it may break up further.

When it calved, A-68 was about twice the size of Luxemburg and one of the largest icebergs on record, changing the outline of the Antarctic Peninsula forever. Despite its size, however, it is remarkably thin, just a couple of hundred metres thick.

A-68A in open waters
A-68A in open waters

Over the last three years, satellite missions such as Copernicus Sentinel-1 have been used to track the berg as it drifted in the Southern Ocean. For the first two years, it remained close to its parent ice sheet, impeded by sea ice.

However, it lost a chunk of ice almost immediately after being calved, resulting in it being renamed A-68A, and its offspring became A-68B. More recently, in April 2020, A-68A lost another chunk: A-68C.

Rather unromantically, Antarctic icebergs are named from the Antarctic quadrant in which they were originally sighted, then a sequential number, then, if the iceberg breaks, a sequential letter.

Although A-68A is a relatively thin iceberg, it has held together reasonably well, but satellites will be key to monitoring how it changes in open waters.

Captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 radar mission, the image above shows the berg on 5 July 2020, a few days before its third birthday. Satellites carrying radar continue to deliver images regardless of the dark and bad weather, which is indispensable when monitoring the remote polar regions which are shrouded in darkness during the winter months.

A-68A path
A-68A path

The map shows the different positions of A-68A during its three-year journey. The map not only  highlights how long it remained close to the Larsen C ice sheet, but how, over the last year or so, its pace of drift has increased considerably.

The map also includes historic iceberg tracks, based on data from a number of satellites including ESA’s ERS-1 and ERS-2, and shows that A-68A is following this well-trodden path.

The wider-view image below from the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission shows A-68A’s position in February 2020.

A-68A in February 2020
A-68A in February 2020

Related Articles

Story
Widening gap
Applications

Does loss lead to instability?

02/08/2017 4608 views 87 likes
Read
Story
Larsen C breaks
Applications

Sentinel satellite captures birth of behemoth iceberg

12/07/2017 22942 views 235 likes
Read
Story
CryoSat reveals iceberg
Applications

Giant iceberg in the making

05/07/2017 27612 views 215 likes
Read

Related Links

Focus on
Applications

Observing the Earth

Open
Mission
Applications

Copernicus Sentinel-1

Open
Focus on

Sentinel data access

Open