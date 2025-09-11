Applications Sentinel-1D in French Guiana for launch campaign 11/09/2025 1385 views 21 likes

The fourth satellite for the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, Sentinel-1D, has arrived at Félix Eboué airport, the main airport in French Guiana. From there the spacecraft, safely stored in its protective casing, will be transported to launch preparation facilities at the European Spaceport in Kourou.

This is the start of a launch campaign that will lead up to the launch date, still to be announced. The satellite will reach its orbit on board an Ariane 6.

Meanwhile, the Sentinel-1 mission will continue to deliver a supply of radar images of Earth’s surface, performing in all weathers, day-and-night. It makes a key contribution to Europe’s Copernicus programme by supporting a broad range of applications that help manage our environment, understand and tackle the effects of climate change and safeguard everyday lives.

Ramón Torres, Sentinel-1 Satellite Mission Director at ESA, commented, “This time we are launching the fourth Sentinel-1 satellite, and last of the first generation, on an Ariane 6, which will be an important moment for the whole of our space community. To see this mission, the first of the Copernicus programme family and a cornerstone of the Earth observation component of Europe’s space programme, be lifted into orbit on Europe’s newest heavy lift rocket, feels quite momentous. I would like to thank and congratulate all Sentinel-1 team members and our partners who have worked so diligently to make this milestone a huge success.”

Copernicus Sentinel-1D arrives in French Guiana Simonetta Cheli, Director of Earth Observation Programmes at ESA, added, “It is really a credit to the strong partnership between ESA and the European Commission that we are now preparing to launch another satellite for the Copernicus programme. Sentinel-1 has provided vital radar data that has been used in emergency responses, in scientific studies and in climate observation – a range of use-cases that highlights just how invaluable Copernicus is to our society.” The Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission is based on a constellation of two identical satellites flying in the same orbit but 180° apart, to optimise global coverage and data delivery for Copernicus. Sentinel-1A was the first satellite in the series, launched in April 2014, followed by the launch of Sentinel-1B in 2016. The Sentinel-1B mission came to an end in August 2022 after experiencing a technical fault that rendered it unable to acquire data. The satellite has been successfully de-orbited and will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within 25 years. Sentinel-1C was launched in December 2024 to take over the role of Sentinel-1B.

Sentinel-1D will launch later this year.

Radar vision for Copernicus How do radar satellites work?

Sentinel-1D has a C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) instrument on board, which allows it to capture high-resolution imagery of Earth's surface. This powerful radar system operates in several modes, including wide swath and high-resolution, providing detailed data on land subsidence, ice movements and ocean conditions. And like the Sentinel-1C satellite that was launched last year, Sentinel-1D will also carry an Automatic Identification System (AIS), which is a new instrument designed to augment the SAR payload data for maritime ship traffic monitoring applications.