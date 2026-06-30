Time to say goodbye to Sentinel-1A

After 12 years of exceptional service, the pioneering Copernicus Sentinel-1A radar satellite has reached the end of its mission. Originally designed for a seven-year life in orbit, the satellite has exceeded expectations, not only by its longevity, but through the extraordinary impact of its data, which have deepened our understanding of our changing planet and supported a wide range of operational services and laid the foundation for scientific discoveries.

While Sentinel-1A's remarkable journey has come to an end, the mission lives on with gusto with Sentinel-1C and Sentinel-1D – ensuring that Europe maintains an unblinking radar eye on Earth for years to come.

Launched on 3 April 2014, Sentinel-1A marked more than the start of a single mission; it heralded the beginning of Copernicus, the Earth observation component of the European Union’s space programme.

For more than a decade, Sentinel-1A served as an unwavering eye in the sky.

Equipped with an advanced C-band synthetic aperture radar, it delivered high-resolution images of Earth day and night and no matter the weather. Its ability to see through adverse weather conditions made it an indispensable tool for monitoring our dynamic planet.

From tracking Arctic sea ice and monitoring glacier movement to detecting oil spills, mapping floods and supporting disaster response efforts worldwide, the satellite became an indispensable asset for environmental monitoring and public safety, while advancing our scientific understanding of the planet at the same time.

Its achievements are all the more remarkable considering that it significantly outlived its original design lifetime. Sentinel-1A remained operational well beyond its planned mission duration, and became especially critical after its sister satellite, Sentinel-1B, suffered a power-system failure in 2021. During those challenging years, Sentinel-1A shouldered much of the responsibility for maintaining Europe's radar Earth observation capability.

The satellite's legacy extends far beyond Europe. Like all Copernicus Sentinel missions, Sentinel-1A's data were made freely and openly available to users worldwide, supporting scientific research, climate studies, agricultural monitoring, maritime security operations and humanitarian relief efforts. Millions of radar images acquired over its lifetime have contributed to a growing archive that will continue to inform research and decision-making for decades to come.

ESA’s Operations Centre in Germany confirmed that Sentinel-1A's operational duties ended on 29 June 2026.

Two of the last radar images that Sentinel-1A returned before it was officially retired captured western Iceland and Melbourne in Australia, both featured below.