Watch Biomass launch live

ESA's Biomass mission is on the launch pad at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The Vega-C rocket carrying Biomass is scheduled for liftoff at 11:15.

About Biomass

Biomass is one of ESA’s Earth Explorer missions and, like other Earth Explorers, it uses advanced space technology to provide new data. Biomass will advance our understanding of forests and their importance in the carbon cycle and climate.

We already know that forests play a vital role in Earth’s carbon cycle by absorbing and storing large amounts of carbon dioxide. This helps to regulate the planet’s temperature. Data from Biomass will help us produce more accurate estimates of how much carbon is contained in forests' organic matter, or biomass, and reduce uncertainties in carbon stock and flux estimates, including those related to land-use change, forest loss, and regrowth.

Its P-band radar – the first of its kind used in space – penetrates clouds and forest layers, scattering signals off forest vegetation. These signals reveal details such as forest biomass and height. The Biomass mission's data will improve knowledge of the state of Earth’s forests and how they are changing. It also enables the mapping of subsurface geology in deserts, ice sheet structures and forest floor topography.

The satellite was developed by over 50 companies led by Airbus UK.

Follow the launch live on 29 April

Watch the Biomass launch live on ESA WebTV and on Arianespace's YouTube channel.

Programme

(All times in CEST)

11:15 Biomass launches on Vega-C

12:13 Separation and placement of Biomass in orbit

12:27 Acquisition of signal

12:38 End of launch broadcast

13:15 Press conference

14:00 Broadcast ends

More information on the Biomass mission: www.esa.int/biomass