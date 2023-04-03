Runoff: not as you might think

Runoff and river discharge are important components in Earth’s water cycle, but as climate change tightens its grip, heatwaves and instances of drought are increasingly hitting the headlines. One would assume that this hotter weather leads to reduced water runoff, but an innovative way of using information from satellites suggests that this isn’t always the case.

Runoff occurs when there is precipitation, but the soil is saturated and has lost its capacity to soak up any more water. The water is then forced to flow over land or through channels until it reaches a stream or a river. Rivers and lakes are a result of runoff.

River discharge, on the other hand, describes the volume of water flowing per second at a given point along a river.

Runoff and river discharge are both important variables in the water cycle. However, climate change is affecting the cycle’s delicate balance, including rates of runoff and river discharge.

In fact, reflecting the importance of river discharge as an indicator of climate change, is in the list of essential climate variables, and one that can be derived from satellite data. River discharge is also the subject of a precursor project as part of ESA’s Climate Change Initiative.

As well as runoff and river discharge being variables in the water cycle, on a practical level, forecasting and monitoring water resources is essential for effective water management and for mitigating water-related disasters such as drought and flooding.

However, reliable forecasts rely on systems that are based on accurate and readily available observations, such as data from satellites.

River discharge is typically obtained by using hydrological or land-surface models, which require accurate observations of precipitation and evaporation. But these models may need approximations that can introduce uncertainties into model predictions.

Hydrologists are always looking for ways of reducing uncertainties so as to improve runoff and river discharge predictions.

ESA’s Stream, Ridesat and the merged Streamride projects are helping to address this issue.