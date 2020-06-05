ESA title
Monitoring trucks from space
Applications

Monitoring trucks and trade from space

01/10/2020 579 views 28 likes
ESA / Applications / Observing the Earth

Earlier this year, ESA launched a contest asking the general public to submit ideas on how Earth observation data can help mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, one of the two  winning ideas is being officially released to the public via the ‘Rapid Action on COVID-19 with Earth Observation’ dashboard – a joint initiative from ESA and the European Commission. This citizen-contributed indicator involves an innovative solution for detecting and quantifying the number of trucks using imagery from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission.

In April, ESA launched a call for proposals as part of a special edition of the Custom Script Contest, an initiative run in coordination with the European Commission and managed by Euro Data Cube. Building on the power of public engagement, the contest aimed to explore how the resources provided by Euro Data Cube can be used in conjunction with high-quality Copernicus satellite data to monitor coronavirus and its impacts.

Truck detection using data from Copernicus Sentinel-2
Truck detection using data from Copernicus Sentinel-2

The weekly winners of the contest were invited by ESA to upscale their ideas to cover representative areas of the EU that could provide policy-relevant insights. From these upscaled submissions, two overall winners were selected and are now being integrated into the 'Rapid Action on COVID-19 with Earth Observation' dashboard.

This platform, developed in beta version in just two months, showcases how Earth Observation satellite data can contribute to measuring some of the impacts of coronavirus lockdown on the economy, agriculture, and the environment, and can help monitor post-lockdown recovery (considering parameters such as air and water quality, economic activity such as industrial production, shipping, traffic on air or land, and agricultural productivity).

Today, ESA is releasing the first community-contributed indicator to the public – one of the winners of the COVID-19 Custom Script Contest. The solution, titled ‘Truck Detection – Sensing Trade from Space’ was developed by Henrik Fisser (Julius-Maximilians-University Würzburg, Germany) and uses imagery from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission to detect and quantify the number of moving trucks along roads across the EU.

The results show that truck traffic in the EU has decreased by an average of 11% (15% on motorways, and 7% on other roads) compared to median truck counts for the years 2017–2019, and by a significant 42% on the French and Belgian parts of the European route ‘E 40’. To achieve these results, Henrik processed and analysed vast amounts of Copernicus Sentinel-2 data in the Euro Data Cube platform, covering the entire EU from 2017–2020 at a resolution of 10 metres per pixel.

Post-COVID-19 truck traffic in four European countries: Romania, Poland, Italy and Spain
Post-COVID-19 truck traffic in four European countries: Romania, Poland, Italy and Spain

“Hendrik’s solution is very elegant and innovative, as trucks are not usually visible in Sentinel-2 imagery," says Patrick Griffiths, EO Data Engineer coordinating the upscaling effort. “At the same time, the detection principle is simple and scalable. As the logistics sector was heavily impacted by the pandemic, Henrik's results are potentially highly relevant for policy and related impact assessment.”

In his innovative proposal, Henrik developed a detection method using the reflectance patterns of long moving vehicles such as trucks. While individual trucks are too small to show up as objects in the images, their motion leaves behind a telltale ‘rainbow reflectance track’ that marks their presence. This enables vehicle mapping to reveal how truck traffic – an indicator of the activity of economic operators across the world – has been affected by COVID-19. Hendrik validated his approach, amongst others, with ground-based motorway traffic count data from Germany.

“This indicator complements other economic indicators such as throughput of ships and airplanes in ports and airports, by providing a view of the logistics on land," adds Anca Anghelea, EO Open Data Scientist and product lead for the dashboard. "It also comes with new features and interactions that are being added to the dashboard, such as on-demand indicator computation based on user-defined areas of interest.”

The truck traffic indicator is now available on the 'Rapid Action on COVID-19 with Earth Observation' dashboard.

Related Articles

Story
Calling for innovative proposals to characterise impacts of COVID-19
Applications

COVID-19: how can satellites help?

02/04/2020 18048 views 149 likes
Read
Story
Rapid Action on COVID-19 and Earth observation
Applications

'Rapid Action Coronavirus Earth observation' dashboard now …

05/06/2020 6974 views 44 likes
Read

Related Links

Focus on
Applications

Custom Script Contest: COVID-19 edition

Open
Focus on
RACE dashboard
Applications

Rapid Action on Coronavirus Dashboard

Access impacts of COVID-19 across Europe

Open
Focus on
EO Science for Society Permanently Open Call logo
Applications

EO Science for Society Permanently Open Call

Open
Focus on
Upscaling Euro Data Cube COVID-19 script contest logo
Applications

Upscaling Euro Data Cube COVID-19 winners

Open
Focus on
Applications

Euro Data Cube

Open
Mission
Applications

Copernicus Sentinel-2

Open
Focus on
Copernicus logo_no tagline
Applications

Open