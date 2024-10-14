Applications Register now for ESA’s Living Planet Symposium in Vienna 17/04/2025 457 views 12 likes

Registrations are now open for the European Space Agency’s Living Planet Symposium (LPS) – one of the largest Earth observation conferences in the world. The event will take place on 23–27 June 2025 in Vienna, Austria.

Held every three years, the event provides a forum for discussion about the latest scientific findings and applications based on satellite data. It is a chance to learn and discuss how Earth observation data and technologies are addressing environmental and societal challenges. This year, the five-day symposium emphasises the transition from observation to climate action and sustainability for Earth. The in-person event offers a unique opportunity to meet and network with space industry professionals as well as academics, students and government representatives at the Austria Center Vienna. There is no option to join the event remotely. This year, LPS is organised with the support of the Austrian Research Promotion Agency and Austria’s Federal Ministry of Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology.

Register by 26 May REGISTER HERE on the Living Planet Symposium website. Deadline for registration 26 May 2025 at 23:59 CEST.

From observation to climate action and sustainability Austria Center Vienna The programme for this year’s discussions is based around the following six themes: Earth science frontiers: how exploiting Earth observation data strengthens our understanding of the various interconnected systems of our planet. Climate action and sustainability challenges: how data supports monitoring, mitigation and adaptation of environmental and societal challenges, helping to reduce impacts. Earth observation missions: findings from ESA’s Earth observation science, Copernicus and meteorological missions along with results from national programmes. Digital innovation and green solutions: exploring the integration of digital technologies and tools to enable green solutions to revolutionise the market landscape. Partnerships with industry for new applications: partnerships to widen access to capital and boost commercialisation, further encouraging dialogue within the New Space ecosystem. Global cooperation and policy support: the impact and the adoption of space infrastructures and data in supporting European and international institutions.

A green, inclusive event Living Planet Symposium 2025 is organised following the principles of sustainability and inclusivity. Organisers aim to minimise the event’s potential impact on the environment and on the surrounding community, while leaving a sustainable legacy. It places particular attention on climate responsibility, defining precise sustainability objectives at every stage – from planning to dismantling the event. The symposium organisers are also committed to creating a welcoming, inclusive environment where everyone can connect, share ideas and make impactful contributions to our shared future. Diversity, equity and inclusion are core values that guide every aspect of the event’s planning, from speaker selection and event accessibility to the themes we explore together. As LPS25 is an ISO20121 certified event, we strongly encourage participants to travel to Vienna by train whenever possible. A special discount is available on train fares to Vienna for LPS attendees, thanks to a partnership with ÖBB, the Austrian Federal Railways. Click here for more information on this offer.