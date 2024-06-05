Applications Galileo’s first Ariane 6 launch strengthens European resilience 17/12/2025 969 views 7 likes

On 17 December, two Galileo satellites lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana aboard an Ariane 6 rocket. This marked the 14th launch for Europe’s Galileo constellation, reinforcing Europe’s satellite navigation capabilities, resilience and autonomy.

The satellites, designated SAT 33 and SAT 34, were launched at 06:01 CET and separated from the launcher after a flight of just under four hours. At 10:51 CET, the launch was declared successful, after acquisition of signal, and the confirmation that both satellites are healthy with their solar arrays deployed. Now undergoing early operations and in-orbit testing, the satellites will join the Galileo constellation in medium Earth orbit, at approximately 23 222 km. In about three months, with the addition of the new satellites, the Galileo constellation will have 29 active satellites, ensuring even greater coverage and reliability.

Galileo L14 liftoff on Ariane 6

Since entering service in 2016, the Galileo programme has continued to advance, introducing new capabilities to make it one of the most comprehensive satellite navigation systems of the world. Among these, the High Accuracy Service, operational since 2023, provides dedicated receivers with horizontal accuracy down to 20 cm and vertical accuracy of 40 cm. Today’s launch adds extra satellites to an already robust constellation, further strengthening the system’s ability to guarantee 24/7 navigation services for billions of users worldwide. This marks Galileo’s first launch on the Ariane 6 rocket and the fifth launch of Europe’s heavy-lift launcher. Two additional launches are planned for the near future, each carrying two Galileo first generation satellites.

Artist's view of Galileo SAT 33 and 34 on their Ariane 6 launcher moments after fairing release. “The year 2025 marks three decades of European navigation programmes and the successful launch of two new Galileo satellites is another proud and well-earned moment in that legacy. I am extremely proud of ESA’s role in carrying out the launch with Arianespace and for its leadership in the procurement and preparation of the satellites on behalf of the European Commission. Galileo stands as the world’s most accurate global navigation satellite system – and today we have increased its reliability and robustness. Its successful launch aboard Ariane 6 from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou reaffirms not only Europe’s ambition, but also its industrial capability to design, build, launch and operate critical space infrastructure autonomously. Today, Europe is more resilient than it was yesterday, and I salute all the engineers, scientists and support staff that have made this success possible,” said Josef Aschbacher, ESA’s Director General.

Galileo launch 14 satellites placed on Ariane 6 rocket “I would like to congratulate the entire team for this flawless launch, which marks 20 years of cooperation with Arianespace since the launch of GIOVE-A, the demonstrator satellite of Galileo. Today’s launch reflects the outstanding partnership with the European Commission and EUSPA, as well as our industry partners OHB and Arianespace, to make it possible to deliver the best navigation satellites for our citizens, economy and security. We are two launches away from completing Galileo’s first-generation fleet, a milestone that closes one chapter and opens another,” adds Francisco-Javier Benedicto Ruiz, ESA’s Director of Navigation. “Soon, we will be adding Galileo Second Generation satellites which will deliver even more robust and reliable positioning, navigation, and timing services. They will integrate seamlessly with the current fleet to form Europe’s largest satellite constellation and provide essential services worldwide”.

Galileo launch 14 liftoff “Ariane 6 in its two-booster configuration was designed with Galileo in mind, and we now look forward to two more Galileo first-generation launches” said ESA’s director of Space Transportation, Toni Tolker-Nielsen. “This mission marks a remarkable close to 2025 for Europe: the fifth Ariane 6 launch overall and the first to deliver two large satellites in a single flight. It builds on Ariane’s proud legacy with Galileo – Ariane 5 placed twelve satellites in orbit across three missions – and now Ariane 6 firmly establishes itself as the reference launcher for Galileo.”

About Galileo Galileo launch history Galileo is the world’s most precise satellite navigation system, serving over five billion smartphone users around the globe since entering Open Service in 2016. All smartphones sold in the European Single Market are now guaranteed Galileo-enabled. In addition, Galileo is making a difference across the fields of rail, maritime, agriculture, financial timing services and rescue operations. A flagship programme of the EU, Galileo is managed and funded by the European Commission. Since its inception, ESA leads the design, development and qualification of the space and ground systems, as well as procuring launches. ESA is also entrusted with research and development activities for the future of Galileo within the EU programme Horizon Europe. The EU Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) acts as the service provider, overseeing the market and application needs and closing the loop with users.

About Ariane 6 Ariane 6 blueprint Ariane 6 is Europe’s heavy-lift launcher and a key element of ESA’s efforts to ensure autonomous access to space for Europe’s citizens. Its modular and versatile design allows it to launch all types of missions, from low-Earth orbit to deep space. Ariane 6 is designed and built by ArianeGroup. It has three main components each working in stages to escape Earth’s gravity and take satellites to orbit: two or four boosters, and a core and upper stage. For this launch, the rocket will be in its two-booster configuration. The core stage and the boosters provide thrust for the first phase of flight. The core stage is powered by the Vulcain 2.1 engine (fuelled by liquid oxygen and hydrogen), with the main thrust at liftoff provided by the P120C boosters. The upper stage is powered by the reignitable Vinci engine, also fuelled by liquid oxygen and hydrogen. The upper stage will fire two times to reach the required orbit for this mission. After separation of the Galileo satellites, the Ariane 6 upper stage will move to a stable graveyard orbit far away from operational satellites.

