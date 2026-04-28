ESA has selected six new Fellows to pursue their own independent research in space science in 2026. The Research Fellowships in space science represent one of the highlights of the ESA Science programme.

Early career postdoctoral scientists are offered the unique opportunity to carry out advanced research related to the space science areas covered by ESA Science missions at one of three ESA establishments (ESAC, ESTEC or STScI) for a period of up to three years.

The 2026 Research Fellows in space science are, Emma Esparza-Borges, Ekaterina Ilin, Gregor Rihtaršič, Peter Stephenson, Paola I. Tiranti, and Jiří Žák.

Their research spans a broad range of exciting topics in the fields of heliophysics, planetary science, astrophysics, and fundamental physics. For example, they will investigate the nature of dark matter using galaxy cluster collisions, learn how Jupiter’s atmosphere works using the observations of the famous Great Red Spot, and explore the evolutionary pathways of exoplanets. More information about the Fellows and their research can be found here

[Image description: Graphic with space-y background, a title 'Research Fellows in space science 2026' and photos of six people with their names: Emma Esparza-Borges, Ekaterina Ilin, Gregor Rihtaršič, Peter Stephenson, Paola I. Tiranti, and Jiří Žák.]