Enabling & Support Watch live: BepiColombo begins its arrival at Mercury 27/08/2026 736 views 7 likes

After eight years, the ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission is about to enter its Mercury Arrival Phase. On 3 September 2026, ESA’s Mercury Transfer Module (MTM) will separate from BepiColombo’s two science orbiters – the first major step in one of the most operationally challenging planetary arrival sequences ever attempted by ESA. The European Space Agency (ESA) will livestream the critical milestone from 13:45 CEST. Tune in and witness the first step of one of the most complex phases of the mission, live from ESA mission control. Join ESA's livestream on YouTube here!

The ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission is ready for the first critical step towards arriving at its final destination, the mysterious planet Mercury. After eight years of travelling together as one stacked spacecraft, ESA’s Mercury Transfer Module (MTM), which has powered BepiColombo’s interplanetary journey, will separate from BepiColombo’s two science orbiters on 3 September 2026. But separation is only the beginning. Getting to Mercury is hard. Arriving there is even harder. BepiColombo's arrival is one of the most demanding operational sequences ever carried out by ESA. MTM's separation on 3 September is just the first step. After MTM has separated, in November ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) and JAXA's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (Mio) will enter orbit around Mercury together, before separating from each other in December 2026. Science operations will begin in April 2027.

The programme will be broadcast live from ESA's European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany, and will feature live views from the iconic Main Control Room as the Mission Control Team carries out the separation operations. Our co-hosts will share special mission moments. ESA and JAXA experts will provide behind-the-scenes insights and expert analysis. Then comes the wait. Following separation, teams on Earth will listen for BepiColombo’s post separation acquisition of signal and carry out the first checks to confirm the spacecraft is healthy and that the operation has gone to plan.

Watch live from 13:45 CEST on 3 September All times in CEST and subject to change at short notice. Tune in to follow live: ESA on YouTube; ESA on LinkedIn. 13:45 – Start of ESA livestream programme, streaming from ESA’s European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany 14:00 – MTM separation 14:30 – One-hour break in livestream 15:30 – Livestream resumes 15:53 – Earliest expected acquisition of signal after separation, followed by a spacecraft status check 16:15-16:45 – End of ESA livestream

BepiColombo’s Mercury arrival begins – watch live



About BepiColombo Launched on 20 October 2018, BepiColombo is a joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), operated under ESA leadership. It is both Europe and Japan's first mission to Mercury, the first two-spacecraft mission to Mercury, and only the second mission to ever enter orbit about the rocky world. The mission comprises two scientific orbiters: ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) and JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (Mio). The European Mercury Transfer Module (MTM) has been carrying the orbiters to Mercury. During arrival at Mercury in late 2026, the spacecraft will separate in Mio’s polar science orbit. MPO will then manoeuvre to itsdedicated polar orbit around the planet. Science operations for both orbiters will begin in April 2027. Follow the latest mission news via esa.int/bepicolombo. Find out more about Space Science at ESA, the Agency's Science Programme and how ESA Operations makes missions like BepiColombo possible. For more information, please contact:

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