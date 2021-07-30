Ariane 5 launches pioneering reprogrammable telecommunications satellite

Europe’s Ariane 5 has delivered two telecom satellites Star One D2 and Eutelsat Quantum into their planned transfer orbits.

Arianespace announced liftoff at 22:00 BST (23:00 CEST, 18:00 local time) this evening from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, for a mission lasting about 37 minutes.

Star One D2, with a launch mass of 6187 kg, in the upper berth of the fairing was released first.

Following a series of burns controlled by Ariane’s computer, the Sylda structure encasing the 3461 kg Eutelsat Quantum payload was then jettisoned before Eutelsat Quantum was released into its own geostationary transfer orbit.

Star One D2 is owned by Maxar and operated by Brazilian operator Embratel. It will deliver broadband coverage to regions in Central and South America. It has a design life of 15 years.

Eutelsat Quantum, developed under an ESA partnership project with satellite operator Eutelsat and prime manufacturer Airbus, is the first commercial fully flexible software-defined satellite in the world.