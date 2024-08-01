Enabling & Support Space propulsion-as-a-service gets a Boost! 01/08/2024 1048 views 11 likes

In brief On 19 July, ESA kicked off the development of a new subscription-based space mobility service called Omega. As part of ESA’s Boost! Programme, the work now begins after the initial contract signature in early June with a consortium consisting of the companies Dawn Aerospace, UARX Space and Spherical Systems. In-depth

The Omega service would allow customers to buy and integrate ready-to-use smart propulsion systems that can be added to their satellite, backed by a full ‘turnkey’, or ready-to-use, service. Customers would be able to call on the Omega service throughout a satellite’s lifetime, from launch, deployment, and collision avoidance to end-of-life deorbiting.

Omega: Subscription-based space mobility service gets a boost “We are very impressed with what is being developed by the three partners that make up Omega, with their fresh take on the space propulsion business,” says ESA’s Jorgen Bru. “The service-based model that Omega is advancing foresees a future where satellite integrators can focus on their core business and Omega takes care of everything related to propulsion and transportation.” The scope of the Boost! contract work programme is to further develop the propulsion-as-a-service concept and develop it up to a full hardware system and prototype test.

The contract includes co-funding from ESA of €390 000 and includes Dawn Aerospace from the Netherlands and New Zealand, UARX Space from Spain and Spherical Systems from the Netherlands. Dawn Aerospace is a space transportation company that develops and provides green propulsion systems, with more than 16 satellites and 76 thrusters already launched into orbit.

UARX Space is a company providing space transportation services for small satellites, from in-space logistics to rideshare and dedicated launch services.

Spherical Systems is a company that designs electronic satellite systems, powered by semiconductors.

Propulsion: lift-off, orbit adjustments and travelling through space. Without it, we can't get anywhere Omega would leverage the partners’ existing areas of specialisation. Dawn Aerospace’s SatDrive forms the base of the propulsion system, UARX will contribute their space service experience and develop the guidance, navigation and control, and computer for Omega and Spherical Systems will supply the power and interface system for the service and miniaturisation of critical components. The service would be suitable for satellites weighing 30 to 500 kg and uses standard interfaces for a complete ready-to-fly system.

Complete space transportation A subscription service would encompass everything a customer needs to fly in space, from arranging a launch opportunity to documentation support, the initial deployment of the satellite in space to planning and executing manoeuvres throughout its lifetime.

Jim Gilbert and Kivanc Yurdakul from Dawn Aerospace - a space transport company developing and providing green propulsion systems “Our propulsion systems have been designed to lighten the load for satellite operators by being plug-and-play, with standardised interfaces for easy integration. This service would take that one step further by providing additional support for mission planning, manoeuvring and deorbiting,” says Jeroen Wink, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Dawn. “We are excited to contribute to the Omega project with in-orbit collision avoidance algorithms, to be supported by ESA, and to continue working with our long-term partners, Dawn and Spherical. Omega has a multidisciplinary focus that will serve both transfer and deployment vehicles and small satellites. It offers a unique value proposition with an unbeatable time to market," said Andrés Villa, UARX's Chief Technology Officer.

Boost! graphic "To have been chosen as a subcontractor within the ESA Boost! Programme not only highlights the trust and confidence in SPHERICAL's innovative technology but also sets a precedent for the future of flexible and reliable power systems in space,” says Thomas Parry, CEO of SPHERICAL. “Our best-in-class PCDU is perfect for the demanding requirements of the Omega service, offering unprecedented adaptability and resilience." With its Boost! programme, ESA is boosting commercial initiatives that offer transportation services to space, in space, and returning from space. The programme also supports Member States implementing national objectives for spaceports, testing facilities and more. Through Boost!, ESA is also implementing the European Flight Ticket Initiative together with the European Commission.

